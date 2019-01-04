Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman will be working their way through a feast of songs from their extensive solo and joint careers.

Featuring Damian on vocals and acoustic guitar and Adam on piano, vocals and acoustic guitar, fans can expect songs from their individual back catalogues and artists they have worked with, along with tracks from their joint albums, intertwined with stories and memories.

Damian is particularly known in the rock world, for bands and projects such as Headspace, Threshold, Ayreon and Rick Wakeman’s English Rock Ensemble.

Adam is known as the keyboard and guitar player with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, but has also released nine albums with father Rick Wakeman as well as four solo albums.

As a classically-trained pianist, his albums cross many genres and styles from classical, to rock.

The gig is at 8pm. For ticket information call 01805 624624 or go to www.theploughartscentre.org.uk.