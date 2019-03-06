THURSDAY, MARCH 7

LUNCH CLUB: The Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, 12.30-2.30pm, every week, info 01237 478734.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Every Thursday, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Westward Ho!, friendly club, 6.45pm start, more info 01237 470990.

FEEL BETTER WITH A BOOK: Reading group with a difference, Ilfracombe Library 10-11.30am, listen to stories & poems read aloud, share your thoughts with others, no reading required

BIDEFORD WALK: Along Tarka Trail, meet every Thursday at Clarence Wharf car park, part of Torridge Walk & Talk (Walking for Health), all welcome, more info Steve 01237 421528.

HEALING: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7-8pm.

FREMINGTON SINGERS: Fremington Methodist Church, Old School Lane, doors 7.30pm, £5, info 01271 268094.

TARKA VALLEY RAILWAY: Volunteers meet every Thursday at Torrington Station, aka The Puffing Billy, for restoration & track laying, new members welcome, info 07881 905260.

BEFRIENDERS: Weekly activity afternoon for the over 65s, Tyrrell Hospital, Ilfracombe, 2.30-4pm, enjoy a craft or learn something new, plus hot drinks & tea cakes.

BARNSTAPLE CAMERA CLUB: Winter programme, every Thursday 7.15pm, Methodist Church Hall, Rhododendron Avenue, Sticklepath, see www.barnstaplecameraclub.co.uk for details or call 01271 343789..

SOUTH MOLTON COUNTRY PANNIER MARKET: 9am-2pm.

ART GROUP: Art for Leisure & Pleasure, weekly drop-in, 1.30-4pm, St John’s Community Centre (next to Whiddon Valley Tesco) Barnstaple, info 07964 250436.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from High Bickington, Beaford, Dolton, Dowland, Petrockstowe, Peters Marland & Merton, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

VOLUNTEER GARDENERS: Needed to help at Westward Ho! promenade, alternate Thursday and Friday mornings, no specialist knowledge needed, call Pat on 01237 459081 for info.

NEW LOOK BINGO: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, all cash prizes, eyes down 7.15pm, Chunky is your caller, all welcome.

NORTHAM MEN’S FORUM: Methodist Church hall, Cross Street, 10.15am-noon, talk ‘History of Porthill House’ with Lt Col Mike Portman, info Eric on 01237 478123.

NEW NDADA CHOIR: A new singing circle in aid of those affected by domestic abuse, first meeting at re:love store, Boutport Street, Barnstaple, 6-7pm, all are welcome.

SEE HEAR ON WHEELS: Advice and equipment for those with hearing and sight loss, 10am-noon Bradworthy Square, 2-4pm Bideford Pill car park opposite The Burton.

SWIMBRIDGE TALK: ‘Jeremy Thorpe: in search of the legend’ with Phillip Dalling, the Old School Room (next to St James Church), 7.30pm, all welcome.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

BOWLS: Appledore Short Mat Bowling Club, weekly at Appledore Community Hall, 2pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

BUSH PIG: And the band, live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community Centre, all proceeds to North Devon Hospice, teams of six, £7pp inc refreshments, for info or to book a table call Jenny on 01237 422710 or 01237 474627.

CHARITY CONCERT: An evening of music and comedy from musical theatre singing group Encore! and comedian Luke Honnoraty for North Devon Hospice, The Pier House, Westward Ho! 7pm, tickets at door or from Bideford Hospice Shop, Westward Ho! Gifts or call 01271 347232.

BIG BREAKFAST: For North Devon Hospice, Saunton Golf Club, 9am-noon, £6 donation for breakfast including tea, coffee & toast, plus tombola, craft stalls, book stall, all welcome.

TALK: ‘Eight tough weeks in Mexico’ with Dr Eirene Williams, Devon Wildlife Trust Barnstaple group event, the Castle Centre, 7 for 7.30pm, entry donation £3, all welcome.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Northam Square Hall, 7pm, new players welcome, £1.50 to include tea and a happy evening.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

RESCUE REMEDY: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Northam Methodist Church, weekly 10-11.15am, all welcome.

TAW & TORRIDGE EMBROIDERERS’ GROUP: Sticklepath Methodist Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-3pm, friendly and supportive, join us for a free taster, info 01237 421341.

BINGO: 1-2-3 lines every game, Northam Leisure Centre, for ND Intensive Care, eyes down 2.15pm, all welcome.

CROSSPATCH QUILTING GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, second Saturday each month, 10am-4pm. New members always welcome, info 01271 321538.

BINGO: Combe Martin Bowling Club, Kingston Avenue, 7.30pm.

SHAMMICK ACOUSTIC: Open night, the Pack o’ Cards, Combe Martin, 8pm, sing, play or listen.

BINGO: South Molton Church Hall, Duke Street, for South Molton Vintage Rally Club, doors 6.45pm, eyes down 7.30, all welcome.

JUMBLE SALE: Instow Parish Hall, doors 2pm, for Instow church, all welcome.

TECH TALES: Beginners’ electronics workshop, Barnstaple Library, help towards building the Tech Lab installation, using the Arduinos system, no experience necessary, ticket sales close noon Friday, visit https://techtalesbarnstaple.eventbrite.co.uk to find out more.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

BINGO & QUIZ NIGHT: First In, Last Out, Clovelly Road, Bideford. Eyes down 4pm, quiz night with jackpot 8pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, 1-4pm, info 07802 176993.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD AREA SERVICES: St Mary’s Parish Church, Bideford, 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am All Age Service, 11.30am Holy Communion; St Andrew’s, Alwington, 9.30am Morning Worship; St George, Monkleigh, 9.30am Parish Communion; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Parish Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am Morning Worship; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am Holy Communion; St Mary’s & St Benedict’s, Buckland Brewer, 10am chapel; St James, Parkham, 10am Sunday breakfast; St Anne’s, Bucks Mills, 11am Morning Worship; St Nectan, Hartland, 11am Holy Communion; Holy Trinity, Landcross, 11.15am Parish Communion; St Swithun, Littleham 6pm Evensong.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, Parish Eucharist, St Brannock’s.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: Our Sunday Quiz for North Devon Cancer Care, the Robins Nest, Bideford AFC, Kingsley Road, 8pm, £3 per player and teams of two to six, info 01237 473798.

RAMBLERS WALK: Tarr Steps CP call for info. 10am Two Moors Way to Withypool 11 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203727.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 01271 379940 or visit www.quillstring.co.uk/bcc

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET’S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock’s Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

FREMINGTON BINGO: The Parish Hall, 7.30pm, for local charities, all welcome.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, 6.30pm beginners and Training Band. More info 01237 475653.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John’s Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY’S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Now at Kind Studio, Braunton, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter’s Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Pancho and Bear, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

SINGALONG-A-LIBRARY: Barnstaple Library, a group for anyone who wants to sing for fun, every second Tuesday, 2-3.30pm, more info 01271 388593.

TORRIDGE TUESDAYS: A group which meets in central Bideford, to socialise, host speakers, craft & fundraise, second Tuesday of each month, 7-9pm, all welcome, call Ruth on 07977 184897 for info.

BARNSTAPLE UKULELE GROUP: The Corner House, Joy Street, 7.30-9.30pm, any standard welcome, very friendly, informal club, more info on 07876 028331.

RAMBLERS WALK: Exmoor House CP Dulverton, 10.30am, Circular walk via Brushford, 5 miles, Info: 01271 376274/07720 203727.

TRADITIONAL JAZZ: The Fox, Fremington, live band from 7.30pm.

TORRINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Dartington Crystal car park 10.30am, all welcome, info 01237 421528.

APPLEDORE MEN’S GROUP: ‘Railway reminiscences’ with Rob Darke, Appledore Library 7.30pm, more info 01237 425247.

TALK: ‘Patagonia – history, landscape and wildlife’, a Devon Birds event with Ian Gasper, the Castle Centre, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, adm £3 (non-members £4) in refreshments, info 01598 710273.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

CASH BINGO: Appledore Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Join us 7.30-9pm, call Marilyn on 01271 830869 or Maureen 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

NORTH DEVON ARTS MEETING: Queen Anne’s, The Strand, Barnstaple, free to members, non members welcome at small charge, supper from 7pm, must be booked in advance on 01271 850262.

WELLBEING CLUB: St Peter’s Church Hall, Fremington, organised by Fremington Medical Centre, 1.30-3.30pm, talk @Looking after myself’, all welcome, free entry, more info Julie on 07753 822768.

ARTS SOCIETY LECTURE: The works of John Reynolds by Sarah Stopford, guide and lecturer at Tate Britain & Tate Modern, hosted by Arts Society North Devon, Durrant House Hotel, Bideford, 2pm start, entry donation £5, more info or future programme details from 01271 866661.

FREMINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet New Inn car park 11am, all welcome, info 01271 860780.

BARNSTAPLE BLOOMERS: Institute meetings at Henry Williamson Room, Barnstaple Library, 6-8pm, new members welcome, info Cherry on 01271 372542.