FRIDAY, JUNE 14

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

BOWLS: Appledore Short Mat Bowling Club, weekly at Appledore Community Hall, 2pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

BOOGIE WAX: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

LUNDY ART GROUP: Blue Lights Hall Appledore, new members welcome, 10am-1pm.

FATBELLY FESTIVAL: Three days of music at The Cottage Inn, Lynbridge, Friday, Saturday (including Rakes Adrift and Tripswitch) and Sunday.

COFFEE MORNING: Weekly at Barnstaple Parish Church (behind High Street), 10am-noon, for church funds.

FASHION SHOW: St Mary's Church Hall, Appledore, 6.30 for 7.30pm, ladies and gents casual wear and ladies summer and occasion wear with Orchadia Hats and style tips by Stylesister, raff, free bubbly and goodies bags, tickets £7 from 01271 346560 or 861291.

AGM: Westward Ho! Community Association, rescheduled from May, at The Old Schoolroom, Kingsley Hall, 7.30pm.

OPEN GARDEN: The Retreat, Appledore, EX39 1QU, 2-5pm, more info 01237 474627.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

BASIL'S BALLS UP BAND: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: New social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-1.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

HOLLER: Live music at Appledore Social Club, 9pm, all welcome, entry 50p or £7.50 for the year.

DEVON FAMILY HISTORY SOCIETY: North Devon Branch meeting, Pollyfield, Bideford, 2-4pm, info on 01237 451305.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Northam top hall, for local charities, doors 12.30pm, eyes down 2.15, last flyer £200 guaranteed, all welcome.

CONCERT: Appledore Singers at St Peter's Church, Tawstock, 7.30pm, £6 at the door, info 01237 420652.

CEILIDH: With The Oggle Band, Shirwell Village Hall, 8-11pm, bar & food, tickets from 01271 850175/850603.

CAR BOOT SALE: Landkey Showground, (facing golf club), every Saturday 1-4pm, all sellers £7, more info 07802 176993.

FARMERS MARKET: Combe Martin Village Hall, 9.30am-noon.

DAD'S LEGO COMPETITION: Combe Martin Library, 10.30-11.30am, bring your dad with you and see if his building skills will win you a prize.

CHARITY DANCE: Goodleigh Village Hall, dancing to Bett from 7.30-11.30pm, bring-and-share supper, raffle, adm £3.50, all welcome.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, 1-4pm, info 07802 176993.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am All Age Service; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am Chapel; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 10am Chapel; St Nectan, Hartland, 10am Breakfast Church, 4pm Patronal Evensong; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 10.30am Holy Communion; St Andrew, Alwington, 9.30am Morning Prayer; All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Holy Communion; St James, Parkham, 11am Holy Communion; St Swithun, Littleham, 11.10am Morning Praise; St Anne, Bucks Mills, 6pm Evensong.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, St Brannock's; 11am Eucharist, St Anne's, Saunton.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: Our Sunday Quiz for North Devon Cancer Care, the Robins Nest, Bideford AFC, Kingsley Road, 8pm, £3 per player and teams of two to six, info 01237 473798.

TORRINGTON CAR BOOT SALE: Torrington Commons, the Old Bowling Green, every Sunday until end September, sellers from 7.30am, buyers 8am-1pm, £5 a pitch, free parking for buyers.

RAMBLERS WALK: Simonsbath Ashcombe CP 10.30am, Prayway Head-Exehead-Tangs Bottom, 7.5 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, all cash prizes, £12 all in, last flyer £125, doors 5.45pm, eyes down 7.15pm, for local charities, every third Sunday.

ROLLE CANAL WALK: To the head of the canal at RHS Rosemoor, Torrington, 2.30pm start, for info email hassallc@ymail.com

BIDEFORD QUAKER MEETING: Ethelwynne Brown Close, Bideford, EX39 4RH, weekly at 10.30am.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, dual carriageway between Pottington and Ashford, every Sunday, sellers & cars £7, vans and trailers extra, more info 07802 176993.

10K BEACH RUN: Woolacombe Beach, hosted by Ilfracombe Rotary in aid of Motor Neurone Disease, register/info at www.woolacombebeachrun.co.uk

VILLAGE OPEN GARDENS: High Bickington, nine gardens open from 11am-5pm, from small plots to 35 acres, with alpacas, afternoon teas, for St Mary's Church, tickets available from the school porch between the church and the school.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 01271 379940 or visit www.quillstring.co.uk/bcc

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

SUMMER CONCERT: With Appledore Band, every Monday opposite the Seagate, training band 7pm, senior band 7.45pm, in St Mary's Church if wet.

NORTH DEVON DIABETES: Support group, meets monthly at Roundswell Community Hall (next to Sainsbury's), 10.30am, this month with heart specialist Dr Gibbs, info 01271 371072 or 01769 572640.

WELLBEING CLUB: Fremington St Peter's Church Hall, 6.30-8.30pm, all welcome, more info from Julie on 07753 822768.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, 6.30pm beginners and Training Band. More info 01237 475653.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Now at Kind Studio, Braunton, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Dave Paisley, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COFFEE MORNING: Barnstaple Parish Church, 10am-noon, for church funds, weekly, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers one week from Torrington, Frithelstock, Buckland Brewer and Weare Gifford, the next from Torrington, St Giles, Roborough, Frithelstock to Barnstaple town centre or supermarkets, £5 return, door-to-door. Call Shirley Davies on 07776 414740.

MUSICAL MEMORIES: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, for people with Alzheimer's/memory problems & their carers, first & third Tues of the month, 2-4pm, free parking, all welcome, more info 01271 863944 or 882927.

TRADITONAL JAZZ: The Fox, Fremington, live band from 7.30pm.

FOOD & CRAFT MARKET: St Mary's Hall, Appledore, 10.30am-3.30pm.

TORRINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet Sydney House car park 10.30am, all welcome, more info 01237 421528.

CONCERT: Bideford Keyboard & Organ Club, with Ryan Edwards, Methodist Church hall, High Street, 7.30pm, members £3, visitors £5, all welcome.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

CASH BINGO: Appledore Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Join us 7.30-9pm, call Marilyn on 01271 830869 or Maureen 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

RAMBLERS WALK: NICE AND EASY Pyne Arms CP East Down. 6.30pm, Shortacombe-Bugford. Opt. refreshments, 3.5 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

CONCERT: Appledore Band at Emmanuel Church. Ilfracombe seafront, 8.15pm.

FREMINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet New Inn car park 11am, all welcome, more info 01271 860780.

OPEN DAY: Alwington Church, EX39 5DA, every Wednesday in June, July & August, 10.30am-3.30pm, teas & coffees available, all welcome.