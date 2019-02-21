THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

LUNCH CLUB: The Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, 12.30-2.30pm, every week, info 01237 478734.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Every Thursday, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Westward Ho!, friendly club, 6.45pm start, more info 01237 470990.

FEEL BETTER WITH A BOOK: Reading group with a difference, Ilfracombe Library 10-11.30am, listen to stories & poems read aloud, share your thoughts with others, no reading required

BIDEFORD WALK: Along Tarka Trail, meet every Thursday at Clarence Wharf car park, part of Torridge Walk & Talk (Walking for Health), all welcome, more info Steve 01237 421528.

HEALING: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7-8pm.

FREMINGTON SINGERS: Fremington Methodist Church, Old School Lane, doors 7.30pm, £5, info 01271 268094.

TARKA VALLEY RAILWAY: Volunteers meet every Thursday at Torrington Station, aka The Puffing Billy, for restoration & track laying, new members welcome, info 07881 905260.

BEFRIENDERS: Weekly activity afternoon for the over 65s, Tyrrell Hospital, Ilfracombe, 2.30-4pm, enjoy a craft or learn something new, plus hot drinks & tea cakes.

BARNSTAPLE CAMERA CLUB: Winter programme, every Thursday 7.15pm, Methodist Church Hall, Rhododendron Avenue, Sticklepath, see www.barnstaplecameraclub.co.uk for details or call 01271 343789..

SOUTH MOLTON COUNTRY PANNIER MARKET: 9am-2pm.

ART GROUP: Art for Leisure & Pleasure, weekly drop-in, 1.30-4pm, St John’s Community Centre (next to Whiddon Valley Tesco) Barnstaple, info 07964 250436.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from High Bickington, Beaford, Dolton, Dowland, Petrockstowe, Peters Marland & Merton, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

VOLUNTEER GARDENERS: Needed to help at Westward Ho! promenade, alternate Thursday and Friday mornings, no specialist knowledge needed, call Pat on 01237 459081 for info.

NEW LOOK BINGO: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, all cash prizes, eyes down 7.15pm, Chunky is your caller, all welcome.

NORTHAM MEN’S FORUM: Methodist Church hall, Cross Street, 10.15am-noon, talk ‘Playing brass instruments’ with Keith Edwards, info Eric on 01237 478123.

SOCIAL GROUP: Informal get together for people with hearing impairment, the See Hear Centre, 19a Alexandra Road, Barnstaple, 2pm, third Thursday each month, all welcome, info 01271 373236.

AGM & REUNION: Combe Martin Twinning Association, held at castle Inn, 7pm AGM, reunion 7.30pm with anyone who has been part of twinning with Cormelles le Royal, or who would like to find out more.

BIDEFORD SUSTAINABILITY GROUP: Informal get together for coffee at The Old Custom House, 11am, all welcome.

TALK: Barnstaple & District Horticultural Society, ‘Getting the best from Bonsai’ with Nigel Wright, St John’s Garden Centre, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01271 342390.

JACK & THE BEANSTALK: Pilton pantomime at Pilton Village Hall, runs until Saturday at 7.30pm, plus 2.30pm Sat, family ticket for two adults and children £20, tickets from the Reform Inn, Pilton.

SEE HEAR ON WHEELS: Equipment and advice from mobile unit, at South Molton Southly Road (opposite Cattle Market), 2-4pm.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

BOWLS: Appledore Short Mat Bowling Club, weekly at Appledore Community Hall, 2pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

AMELIA DECO: And the band, live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community Centre, all proceeds to North Devon Hospice, teams of six, £7pp inc refreshments, for info or to book a table call Jenny on 01237 422710 or 01237 474627.

BARNSTAPLE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CLUB: Old Barn Inn, Bickington, last Fri each month, free entry, guests DJs, occasional trade stalls, all welcome, info 07899 701498.

LUNDY ART GROUP: Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10am-1pm, new members always welcome, 01237 421554.

AGM: South Molton Keyboard & Light Music Club, the Methodist Church Hall, South Molton, 7.30pm, all welcome.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Northam Square Hall, 7pm, new players welcome, £1.50 to include tea and a happy evening.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

MANIC JAMMERS: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

BINGO: Northam leisure Centre, eyes down 2.15pm, for Over & Above, all welcome.

QUIZ & CHIPS: St Brannock’s Rooms, Braunton, 7.30pm, brain teasers plus supper from Squire’s Fish Restaurant, wide menu, entry £8 inc supper, all welcome.

BIG BREAKFAST: Plus market, West Buckland Village Hall, 9am-1pm.

BIG BREAKFAST: Bucks Cross Village Hall, 11am-1pm, £5pp, top book please call 01237 431342.

ANNUAL QUIZ: In memory of Patrick Farley, Clovelly Parish Hall, 7.30pm, for the British Heart Foundation, £5pp, for info/booking, call 07917 672267.

COFFEE MORNING: Northam Methodist Church, weekly 10-11.15am, all welcome.

FUNK & SOUL CLUB: With DJ Pete Robinson, Lilico’s, Barnstaple, from 9pm, free entry.

JUMBLE SALE: Bishops Tawton Village Hall, doors 2pm, adm 30p inc tea & biscuits, jumble, bric-a-brac, toys, all proceeds go towards the community.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

BINGO & QUIZ NIGHT: First In, Last Out, Clovelly Road, Bideford. Eyes down 4pm, quiz night with jackpot 8pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, 1-4pm, info 07802 176993.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD AREA SERVICES: St Mary’s Parish Church, Bideford, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, 7pm Word & Worship; St Andrew’s, Alwington, 9.30am Holy Communion; St George, Monkleigh, 9.30am Morning Praise; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Parish Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am Family Communion; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am chapel; St Mary’s & St Benedict’s, Buckland Brewer, 10am chapel; St Anne’s, Bucks Mills, 11am Morning Worship; All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Morning Worship; St Nectan, Hartland, 11am Holy Communion; St Swithun, Littleham, 11.10am Parish Communion.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, Parish Eucharist, St Brannock’s.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: Our Sunday Quiz for North Devon Cancer Care, the Robins Nest, Bideford AFC, Kingsley Road, 8pm, £3 per player and teams of two to six, info 01237 473798.

RAMBLERS WALK: Mortehoe CP, 10.30am, Easewell Farm-Lee Bay-Bull Point, 7.5 miles, Info: 01271 376274/07720 203727.

CAR BOOT SALE: South Molton pannier market, for SM Vintage Rally Club, selling from 11am, refreshments, for info call 01271 378019 or 07974 026060.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 01271 379940 or visit www.quillstring.co.uk/bcc

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET’S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COMBE MARTIN WI: This month at The Sail Loft, Combe Martin Museum, 2pm, come and find out more about the museum, more info 01271 882542.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock’s Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

FREMINGTON BINGO: The Parish Hall, eyes down 7.30pm, for local charities.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, 6.30pm beginners and Training Band. More info 01237 475653.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John’s Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY’S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Now at Kind Studio, Braunton, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter’s Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OCEANVIEW: Country Music Club, Alverdiscott Village Hall, 8.15-11pm, live music with Chris Harris, all welcome, info Dennis on 01271 378273.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

TRADITIONAL JAZZ: The Fox, Fremington, live band form 7.30pm.

TORRINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & talk, meet Puffing Billy 10.30am, all welcome, info 01237 421528.

BRATTON FLEMING DANCE CLUB: Goodleigh Village Hall, dancing to Bett & Audrey, 7.30-10pm, adm £2.50, new members always welcome.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

CASH BINGO: Appledore Hall. All cash prizes, running jackpot game, 7.15pm.

BIDEFORD HEALING GROUP: Every Wednesday, at the Sea Cadets Hall, Victoria Park, 10am-12noon, all very welcome.

THE VOICE: Community Choir, rehearsal, now at Barnstaple Rugby Club, 7.15-9pm, new singers welcome, info www.rejoicethevoice.org

BARNSTAPLE JUBILEE SINGERS: Join us 7.30-9pm, call Marilyn on 01271 830869 or Maureen 378719.

BLUES OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

BIDEFORD PHOENIX MORRIS: Weekly practice, Baptist Church, Bideford, 7.30pm, all welcome, info 01237 473798/420820.

TALKS & TALES: Combe Martin Community Centre, come along and share your memories of life in the village, 2-4pm, tea & coffee, info 01271 883784.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Barnstaple Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, 1 or 5.30pm (depending on leader availability), info 01271 321972.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Hartland, Clovelly, Woolsery and Welcombe, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BINGO: Northam Leisure Centre, all cash prizes, flyer of £100, for Over & Above SBU appeal.

BIDEFORD FOLK DANCE CLUB: Northam Hall, 7.30pm, partners or experience not necessary, info 01237 423554.

BIDEFORD SEW SOCIABLE: Lavington Church Rooms (entrance Willet Street), come to sew, craft & natter, 7-9pm, details on Facebook.

SALSA CLASSES: The Coaching Inn, South Molton, for beginners, 7-8.30pm, all welcome, info 07549 291925.

DIGITAL ASSIST: Barnstaple Library, for those needing a little extra help with computing and getting started, 2.30-5.30pm, book at the library or call 01271 318780.

COLOURING & COFFEE: Fun colouring group for grown ups, Barnstaple Library 2-4pm.

FREE TAI CHI: Classes for 50-plus, weekly, the G4 Studio, Dadden Court, Clovelly Road Industrial Estate, Bideford, the charity provides gentle exercise for all those with mobility problems, post or pre-op, more info Ellie 07910 073463.

FREMINGTON WALK: With Torridge Walk & talk, meet New Inn car park 11am, all welcome, info 01271 860780.

BIDEFORD FRIENDS: Social group meets fortnightly, the Burton Art Gallery (upstairs), 2-3.30pm, this week, ‘beekeeping part two’, all welcome, info 01237 473877.

BRAUNTON MEMORY CAFÉ: For people with memory problems and their carers, hosted by Braunton Caen Rotary, Mariners Close, South Street, 2-4pm, free entry, just turn up, or call 01271 814532.