WHAAM (Westward Ho! and Appledore Music) is back at The Pier House in Westward Ho! with doors open at 6.15pm for what promises to be a packed night of entertainment.

Acts will include Dave & Les, The Sarah Anne Westcott Studio Dancers, Rough Justice and The Wyldwoods bands, Charlotte Pirrone, winner of the 2019 Westward Ho's Got Talent and a few acts from the Sunset Festival, Westward Ho!

"North Devon has a first class reputation for being a centre of excellence for live music events," said organisers John Barton and Peter Sawyer.

"We're excited to be a part of this and to be bringing a showcase of local musical talent to the wider public."

Tickets are £5 from The Co-operative Food, Golf Links Road, Westward Ho! and Market Street Kitchen, Appledore, and at the door. (All proceeds to Appledore RNLI).

There will be a grand raffle in aid of the RNLI. The main sponsor is Robert Braddick of Braddicks Leisure and other sponsors include Kitemare.

The event will be officially opened by the mayor of Northam, John Himan, and the mayoress.

For more information visit the WHAAM Showcase Facebook page .