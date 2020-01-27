The Westward Ho! Follies pantomime - Mother Goose (Christine Spry) and Fairy Liquid (Linda Mountjoy) admiring Mother Goose's washing. The Westward Ho! Follies pantomime - Mother Goose (Christine Spry) and Fairy Liquid (Linda Mountjoy) admiring Mother Goose's washing.

Presented by the irrepressible Westward Ho! Follies, audiences are invited to cheer, hiss and boo at three shows this week in the Kingsley hall.

Performances take place on Friday, January 31 at 7pm and again on Saturday and Sunday with a 2pm matinee.

Written and produced by stalwart Liz Raymont, the story concerns the efforts of the evil witch Zelda (boo, hiss) to get her hands on Priscilla the Goose's assets.

Thrill to the efforts of Jack, Jill, and Billy to thwart her machinations and sympathise with the efforts of Mother Goose to regain her youthful beauty by swimming in the magic pool in her golden swimsuit. Will they be successful? Will everyone live happily ever after, or is Priscilla in danger of becoming Zelda's Sunday lunch?

Tickets, including family tickets of £20 for two adults and two children, are available by calling Jackie on 07547 535042. Limited numbers may be available at the door but it is best to book.