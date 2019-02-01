The show opened last weekend and continues with three more days of fun at the Kingsley Hall from Friday, February 1 to Sunday, February 3.

The panto promises to be at the Follies usual level of mayhem, controlled chaos, and laughter, so if you want to find out how Mrs Twankee, Wishy Washy, Sergeant Ping, PC Pong and Nobby thwart the machinations of the wicked Abanazer and help Princess Jasmine find eternal happiness with Aladdin, book your seats while you can.

Friday’s show is at 7pm and there are matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Discounts for groups of 10 or more. Contact Jackie for advance reservations on 07547 535042 or email follieswestwardho@gmail.com. Limited numbers may be available on the door, but check first.