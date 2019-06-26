Visitors are welcome to go along to Weare Giffard Village Hall between 9am-5pm each day, with admission free.

There will be a wide range of paintings by members covering everything from landscapes to abstracts - 'almost anything you can think of' according to organiser Mike Hudson.

Mike and the other members carried on with the group in memory of their former tutor and founder Sheila Scoular, who passed away in 2013.

Members offer each other help and encouragement in a social setting and on occasion a tutor will come in to offer instruction on a particular technique or medium.

Mike said: "When we have our break we go around and look at everyone else's paintings and learn from one another - everyone helps each other."

The group will continue after the exhibition in July and August and then have a short break in September.

New members are always very welcome and can simply turn up at the hall on a Wednesday at 10am, or call Mike on 01271 860903.