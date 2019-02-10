The walks are open to everyone, with a focus on accommodating people with health problems.

The benefits of walking are well documented and include improvement in physical, mental and social wellbeing.

We have recently started a new walk from the Litchdon Medical Centre in Newport, Barnstaple offering a 20 to 40 minute walk over flat footpaths and pavements.

So far, we have six regular walkers but have the resources to expand the walk to more local people. We would love you to join us on a Thursday lunchtime at 12.30pm (please arrive 10 minutes early).

We meet outside the medical centre entrance on the right next to the park bench. We will be happy to accommodate your personal requirements (eg. a shorter walk or a flat walk) and dogs are welcome.

Our walks are run by staff from the surgery and local volunteers and we have all received specific training for this role.

Make this part of a new fitness regime for 2019; you will find us a very welcoming group!

For more information please see www.walkingforhealth.org.uk.