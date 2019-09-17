The event on Sunday, September 22 will feature a mix of vintage and retro traders, work that has been beautifully upcycled or recycled, and stunning work from artisans across the South West including jewellery, prints, paintings, ceramics, candles, woodwork and textiles.

Barnstaple Pannier Market will be transformed - behind the curtained entrance you will find a ring master, usherettes with trays, vintage games, a vintage lemonade stand hosted by North Devon Against Domestic Abuse (NDADA) and a live swing band.

Booking is now open for the creative workshops. At 10.15am the Stitched Meadow Brooches workshop, offers the opportunity to work with Steph from Mrs George Makes.

There will be three chances to join a Paper Flower Hair Clips workshop with botanical artist Bee Watson.

The fair runs from 10am to 4pm. Entry is £2 on the door, including a free tea or coffee. Visit the fair's website to book workshops.