After successful productions of Aladdin, Dick Whittington, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood and Jack and the Beanstalk since 2016, the Pilton crew are raising sail to pillage the waters of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic.

After opening to a specially-invited audience on Wednesday, February 19, there will be shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 20 to 22, starting at 7.30pm, plus a Saturday matinée at 2.30pm.

Writer and director Lee Smith has come up with a unique pantomime story loosely based on the well-known story of Treasure Island.

It has the typical structure of a pantomime in which heroes go on a journey and meet some strange characters and there is a heroic resolution at the end.

That kind of undersells the story as it is packed with villains and silly characters, with a great plot of people going after treasure - a bawdy pantomime romp.

Pilton Pantomime is in its 26th year in its current form. But recorded pantomime in Pilton dates back almost 70 years, to when the children of Pilton School did Snow White and the Seven Dwarves in Pilton Parish Rooms in 1949.

Pilton Theatre Productions is part of the Pilton Green Man CIO (Charitable Incorporated Organisation), a simple form of charitable trust set up in 2016 to benefit the community with any money raised by Pilton Green Man Day in July and Pilton Panto.

It has donated almost £5,000 to a variety of community projects and individuals in three years.

Tickets for Treasure Island - The Pantomime are available from The Reform Inn at Pilton or by calling Chris on 01271 373621.