Philip Dixon from Living Room Theatre will be performing Title and Deed by Will Eno at the venue on Saturday, March 14.

Billed as an ‘evening at the theatre like no other’ the play sees a man who is “not from here” wandering on stage to speak directly to the audience, talking about what divides and unites us.

We are not him, but is he, in some mirror-like way, us? A play about belonging and difference, timely for our fractured society.

The 8pm show is suitable for ages 14-plus and contains some swearing and adult themes.

The show is both laugh out loud funny and poignant - a monologue on mortality, home, family, love, language and a tuba.

Plus there will be a special raffle on the night with the star prize a private performance of the play in your own sitting room.

For tickets and information call 01805 624624.