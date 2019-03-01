The South features former The Beautiful South vocalist Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles. Picture: Scott Choucino The South features former The Beautiful South vocalist Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles. Picture: Scott Choucino

The South features former members of the hit band, including Alison Wheeler who was the female vocalist from 2003 until TBS split in 2007.

The band is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as 30 years since The Beautiful South released Song For Whoever.

The South is an impressive nine-piece band which also includes lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.

They play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and arrangements with this exciting live band.

Fans old and new can expect all those timeless songs - A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don’t Marry Her plus many more, as well as a few choice South originals.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available from https://thefactoryvenue.co.uk or CLICK HERE or at £24 on the door subject to availability.