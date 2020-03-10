The Tarka Players, the Braunton and District U3A drama group present the new musical comedy about a hapless cast as they attempt to put on a show.

The production is packed full of laughter, music and dance and will have you rocking in your seat, or in the aisles if the mood takes you.

Follow the cast as they move from initial chaotic rehearsals to a not so perfect dress rehearsal, revealing their own personal stories, and those of the characters they become.

The rantings of an over enthusiastic director and her obedient assistant emerge as they mould the unlikely bunch into - an unlikely bunch.

The show will also feature the Tarka Player's tribute to Freddie Mercury with their portrayal of a Queen Beach Party.

A donation will be made to Live Well in Braunton from show proceeds. Tickets cost £8 including refreshments and are on sale at John Wensley newsagents in Braunton and Croyde Post Office.

For more information or ticket availability call 01271 816880 or email sheilaikin44@gmail.com .