The Printed Line runs until March 1 and showcases the work of almost 60 artists including David Hockney, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Bridget Riley, Patrick Caulfield and Frank Stella. They have all used a variety of printmaking techniques to exploit the potential of the printed line, from the thick velvety line of drypoint and the heavy cross-hatching of etching to delicate wood engraving and boldly coloured screen prints. Works in the Arts Council Collection touring exhibition include Walter Sickert's masterly cross-hatched etching The Old Middlesex (c.1910), Ben Nicholson's rich drypoint Halse Town 1949 (1949), a bold etching by Eduardo Chillida and David Hockney's pared-down linear etchings. Also included is Henri Matisse's Le Grand Bois, the largest and most important of four woodcuts which he made in 1906-07 plus The Vollard Suite, one of Pablo Picasso's most important series of prints. Ian Danby, director of the Burton at Bideford said: "We are excited to be showing The Printed Line - the Arts Council Collection it is an exciting collection featuring internationally renowned artists, many working in print. "This will be the first time such a show has come to North Devon (Bideford \/ The Burton) with artists such as Picasso, Matisse and David Hockney. "Alongside this we have put together a range of workshops allowing you to become hands on with a range of opportunities to get creative." The gallery is open daily 10am to 4pm and 11am on Sundays. For more information visit www.burtonartgallery.co.uk .