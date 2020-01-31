The Printed Line exhibition featuring famous artists including Picasso and Matisse is running at the Burton at Bideford gallery until March 1. Picture: Burton at Bideford The Printed Line exhibition featuring famous artists including Picasso and Matisse is running at the Burton at Bideford gallery until March 1. Picture: Burton at Bideford

The Printed Line runs until March 1 and showcases the work of almost 60 artists including David Hockney, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Bridget Riley, Patrick Caulfield and Frank Stella.

They have all used a variety of printmaking techniques to exploit the potential of the printed line, from the thick velvety line of drypoint and the heavy cross-hatching of etching to delicate wood engraving and boldly coloured screen prints.

Works in the Arts Council Collection touring exhibition include Walter Sickert's masterly cross-hatched etching The Old Middlesex (c.1910), Ben Nicholson's rich drypoint Halse Town 1949 (1949), a bold etching by Eduardo Chillida and David Hockney's pared-down linear etchings.

Also included is Henri Matisse's Le Grand Bois, the largest and most important of four woodcuts which he made in 1906-07 plus The Vollard Suite, one of Pablo Picasso's most important series of prints.

The Printed Line exhibition featuring famous artists including Picasso and Matisse is running at the Burton at Bideford gallery until March 1. Picture: Burton at Bideford The Printed Line exhibition featuring famous artists including Picasso and Matisse is running at the Burton at Bideford gallery until March 1. Picture: Burton at Bideford

Ian Danby, director of the Burton at Bideford said: "We are excited to be showing The Printed Line - the Arts Council Collection it is an exciting collection featuring internationally renowned artists, many working in print.

"This will be the first time such a show has come to North Devon (Bideford / The Burton) with artists such as Picasso, Matisse and David Hockney.

"Alongside this we have put together a range of workshops allowing you to become hands on with a range of opportunities to get creative."

The gallery is open daily 10am to 4pm and 11am on Sundays. For more information visit www.burtonartgallery.co.uk .