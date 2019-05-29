The group will be presenting the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons plus a tribute to Showaddywaddy at Lynton Town Hall on Friday, June 7.

The packed two set programme, featuring the amazing falsetto voice of Einar Vestman and the humour of Gary Gould, guarantees an evening of fast-moving entertainment with superb harmonies, stunning solo spots and light comedy.

Expect to hear all the hits such as Walk Like a Man, Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry as well as a tribute to another musical legend, Showaddywaddy.

This is a wonderful opportunity to see where it all began when four boys from New Jersey, USA invented their own unique sound which became a worldwide success.

Tickets are £16 from Exmoor Flowers on 01598 753222 or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/470191.