The Gazette's Sue Spear went along to see the show on opening night and said the suspect was all but impossible to guess until the final curtain.

She said in keeping with The Mousetrap tradition - it is the longest running stage show ever, first seen in 1952 - the audience were urged at the end to keep the plot and outcome a secret.

Sue said: "It was really good. It's a timeless classic and you step back into a period that does not exist now.

"It is the usual Agatha Christie suspense and I can see why it has captivated audiences and has been so long running.

"There were some strong performances and the second half was definitely faster-paced than the first half."

Following a record-breaking 60th anniversary debut tour in 2012, this timeless thriller The Mousetrap returns by popular demand.

From the pen of - who else - Agatha Christie, the scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror that there is a murderer in their midst.

One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the very last the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

The Mousetrap runs at the theatre all week, with 2.30pm and 7.30pm shows on Wednesday, July 31, then at 7.30pm again on Thursday and Friday with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

