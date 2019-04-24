The North Devon Gazette's Sue Spear went along to see the show from The Classic Thriller Theatre Company and said it did not disappoint.

She said: “It was a great performance last night on opening night with a busy theatre.

“The play began at a station, the highly polished set was amazing and it really drew you in as the cast set the scene for a series of events in this tale of mystery and intrigue.”

The Lady Vanishes is playing in Barnstaple until Saturday and is a real treat for whodunit fans.

The plot sees socialite Iris turn detective when her unexpected travelling companion on a train suddenly disappears.

Sue added: “The disappearance of Miss Froy and subsequent events drew you into the dramatic climax with plenty of action!

“But I'm not spoiling it for those who don't know the story – it's one to see for yourself.”

Classy costumes and a stunning set complete this slick production, which is well worth a look from fans of mystery, thrillers and just great theatre.

The show stars husband and wife Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield - Juliet has a string of stage and screen credits while real-life husband Maxwell has numerous big screen and TV roles include starring with Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2 and as Miles Colby in the hit American soap opera Dynasty.

It also features Lorna Fitzgerald, fresh from her shock departure from BBC's EastEnders in the role of Abi Branning, Matt Barber (Atticus Aldridge in Downtown Abbey), Robert Duncan (Drop The Dead Donkey), Philip Lowrie (Dennis Tanner in Coronation Street), and Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier).

For tickets go to www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.