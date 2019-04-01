The show from The Classic Thriller Theatre Company stars husband and wife Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield.

It runs from Tuesday, April 23 until Saturday, April 27.

The plot sees socialite Iris turn detective when her unexpected travelling companion suddenly disappears.

With the help of musician Max she is on the case and together they try to solve the mystery of why the lady vanished.

This never-before-seen adaption of the Hitchcock classic also features Lorna Fitzgerald, fresh from her shock departure from BBC’s EastEnders in the role of Abi Branning, Matt Barber (Atticus Aldridge in Downtown Abbey), Robert Duncan (Drop The Dead Donkey), Philip Lowrie (Dennis Tanner in Coronation Street), and Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier).

Emmy award-winning actress Juliet Mills has a string of stage and screen credits while real-life husband Maxwell Caulfield has numerous big screen and TV roles include starring with Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2 and as Miles Colby in the hit American soap opera Dynasty.

For tickets go to www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.