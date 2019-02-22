No politics. No religion. No smut. No swearing. Just great jokes and good clean fun is promised.

Andrew is a star of Live at The Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow and is usually UK comedy’s foremost contrarian.

British Comedy Guide says this ‘master of dark humour and political provocateur’ has cleaned up his act – temporarily at least – to remind audiences that he can also write and deliver clean and non-partisan humour just as well as any other.

The Plough@The George is rapidly gaining a name as a venue for live music and comedy through its partnership with The Plough Arts Centre.

The gig starts at 8pm.

For tickets, priced at £13, call 01805 624624 or go to www.theploughartscentre.org.uk .