Enjoy comedy thriller The Cat & the Canary at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple from February 10 to 15, 2020. Picture: Paul Coltas Enjoy comedy thriller The Cat & the Canary at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple from February 10 to 15, 2020. Picture: Paul Coltas

Bill Kenwright's Classic Thriller Theatre Company version is a new adaptation of the murder mystery by John Willard and runs from Monday, February 10 until Saturday, February 15.

The plot sees the descendents of Mr West gather at a remote mansion 20 years after his death to learn who will inherit his vast wealth and the hidden family jewels.

When the heir is revealed, the heritage hunters turn into prey and a chain of macabre events is set in motion; walls crack open, shadows loom and dark secrets are revealed. Will the heirs dare to face the haunting presence toying with them?

Heading the cast is silver screen and Bond-girl legend Britt Ekland, whose numerous films include The Man with The Golden Gun with Roger Moore, The Wicker Man with Christopher Lee, and Get Carter with Michael Caine.

Britt stars alongside Mark Jordon, who played the much-loved PC Phil Bellamy in Heartbeat for more than 16 years and more recently Daz Spencer in Emmerdale, and Tracy Shaw, best known for her long-running role as Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street.

The cast also features Marti Webb, Gary Webster, Ben Nealon, Nikki Patel and Eric Carte, plus Joe Reisig, Jack Taylor and Briony Rawle.

The Cat and The Canary is director Roy Marsden's fifth Classic Thriller Theatre Company production.

For show times and tickets information, visit https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ or call 01271 316523.