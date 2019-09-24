Presented by Sweeney Entertainments, the band is billed as being the only official live tribute band in the world dedicated to Marc Bolan and T.Rex.

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

With Bolan's special ingredient of 'rock-a-boogie' songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love to Boogie,

Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

The tribute band sees the skilled musicianship of Danielz (vocals and lead guitar), Neil Cross (rhythm guitars, backing vocals), Rob Butterfield (bass guitar, backing vocals) and John Skelton (drums).

Promoter Julie Sweeney said: "This concert show boasts two hours of amazing completely live glam rock, with a generous mix of the popular hits, play b-sides and album tracks."

The show is at 7.30pm. For tickets call 01271 316523 or go to www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .