First ever virtual art exhibition at Braunton's new Studio KIND.

Published: 1:47 PM January 22, 2021

The Peter Stiles Cathedral - the first ever virtual exhibition at Studio KIND. in Braunton, can now be viewed online - Credit: Studio KIND.

Braunton’s newest gallery and art space has adapted to lockdown with the launch of first virtual exhibition.

Studio KIND. at Velator is now hosting Cathedral, a solo exhibition by local painter Peter Stiles, featuring plenty of bright colours, awkward shapes, geometric footballers and blue skies.

The new artist-led contemporary art gallery and project space aims to showcase local artists alongside cutting-edge art from around the country.

A vibrant football-inspired painting by North Devon artist Peter Stiles - Credit: Peter Stiles

After being opened in December by Braunton-based artists Laura Porter and Richard Gregory, Studio KIND. instantly had to adapt to the pandemic.

That meant hosting virtual exhibitions, using impressive 360 virtual scan technology, allowing viewers you to experience art from home via its their website.

Studio KIND. founders Richard Gregory and Laura Porter at their new venture in Braunton - Credit: Studio KIND.

The first of these, Cathedral, runs until March 6 and showcases more than 20 never-seen-before works created by Peter Stiles during 2020.

After graduating from the Slade School of Fine Art (now part of University College London), Peter began to paint the North Devon landscape and has continued to do so to this day.

North Devon painter Peter Stiles - Credit: Peter Stiles

His work is constructed using the layers of memory that have accrued around the places that he has painted so often.

While much of his work is to do with a small section of North Devon’s coastline, he also paints people, recently he began a series of paintings about football which have enabled him to tell stories.

Fisherman's Rock by Peter Stiles - Credit: Peter Stiles

These stemmed from the memory of how, as a small boy, he was torn between loyalty to his local team and supporting a bigger more glamorous club.

He composes his pictures in order to convey emotion and a sense of grandeur and space.

St Nectan's by Peter Stiles - Credit: Peter Stiles

Studio KIND. aims to promote the local contemporary arts scene as well as showcase art from around the UK.

Work by Peter Stiles - Credit: Peter Stiles

Set up as a community interest company, it is aiming to present the work of local and national, early-career and established artists through an ambitious and diverse programme of exhibitions and events, curated to excite imaginations, challenge perceptions and create connections.

You can view the Cathedral exhibition by Peter Stiles online now at https://www.studiokind.org.uk.