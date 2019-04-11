The Easter weekend exhibition will be held at South Molton Assembly Rooms from Thursday to Saturday, April 18-20, from 10am to 4pm daily.

Step by Step will be marking two decades of teaching patchwork and quilting to people in North Devon, but also raising money for the Renal Unit at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, plus Northern Devon Food Bank.

There will be a tombola and raffle, with free admission but donations to the chosen charities will be gratefully received.

Visitors will also have the chance to vote for their ‘Viewer’s Choice’ of the exhibition and enter Challenge 20 competition (contact Step by Step for more details and an entry form).

Step by Step hosts daily classes and regular workshops, and is run by Julia Davis and her daughter Emily.

For more information visit https://stepbystep-quilts.co.uk or call 01769 574071.