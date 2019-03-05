Up and coming North Devon band Stellar Fox are launching their new EP at a gig at Braunton Parish Hall on Saturday, March 16. Up and coming North Devon band Stellar Fox are launching their new EP at a gig at Braunton Parish Hall on Saturday, March 16.

The band will be performing on Saturday, March 16 to celebrate their new EP Rip It Up, which will be released simultaneously on the night.

The band will also be joined by top local performers Saunton Road plus Sam Green to give fans three for the price of one.

Stellar Fox, made up of Freedom Wall, Finn McAuley and Harry Bunker, have been gigging all over the South West playing sets of riff-packed originals, putting on shows and filling stages with their electric stadium rock presence.

Rip It Up was recorded at Saunton Road Studios and the artwork for the EP was designed by Andy Mold of Demons of Doom Killers, also based in Braunton.

The lads have been working really closely with Andy to get some t-shirts and merchandise printed in time for the gig.

The EP is available across all digital platforms and CDs will be on sale on the night too.

Saunton Road is a three piece crafting a lively mix of garage, blues and rock n roll, made up of Amy Newton, Si Murfet, and Jack Bessant.

Finn McAuley said they had always been super supportive of Stellar Fox, sharing their experience and expertise, as has Sam Green, who will be performing his unique acoustic roots set.

Tickets are £6 and available from Board Barn in Caen Street or Saunton Road Studios, as well as on the Stellar Fox Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stellarfoxrock .