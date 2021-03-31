News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stay Curious at Ilfracombe Museum this Easter

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:04 AM March 31, 2021   
Meet Ilfracombe Museum’s young explorers Pip and Kim

Meet Ilfracombe Museum’s young explorers Pip and Kim - Credit: Ilfracombe Museum

Are you and your family ready to explore outside this Easter? 

Ilfracombe Museum’s Pip and Kim are two young explorers who are on a mission to find out all about nature’s most weird and wonderful creatures and they want you to join them on their adventures! 

The museum has fabulous Stay Curious activity packs for you to collect, filled with brand new activity sheets and a great nature spotter's guide. 

Make your own nature notebook and go on a nature walk. Plenty to do indoors and outdoors over the Easter school holidays. 

Collect a free activity pack from the museum by arrangement – email: info.ilfracombemuseum@gmail.com or phone 01271 863541. 

Visit the website’s Stay Curious page to find out more about the project and download and print your own sheets or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ilfmuseum.

