Catch Spirit of the Dance at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple on Saturday, February 8. Picture: Contributed Catch Spirit of the Dance at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple on Saturday, February 8. Picture: Contributed

The international smash hit will be stepping out onto the stage on Saturday, February 8.

One of the most successful shows ever to come out of Ireland, this breathtaking production has been seen by more than 20 million people around the world.

Bursting with raw energy, Spirit of the Dance features a spectacular blend of traditional culture that has thrilled audiences all over the world.

Powerful, show stopping Irish dance combines with the passionate Latino rhythms of tango, flamenco and red-hot salsa to produce a thrilling, heart-pounding production that the International Post describes as 'The World's Greatest Irish Dance Show'.

Catch Spirit of the Dance at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple on Saturday, February 8. Picture: Contributed Catch Spirit of the Dance at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple on Saturday, February 8. Picture: Contributed

The world champion dancers of the Irish International Dance Company sound like a runaway express train and their frenzied skill and military precision sends shivers down your spine, with not a single dance shoe out of line.

For tickets go to https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ or call 01271 316523.