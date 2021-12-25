The cast of Cinderella at the Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple - Credit: Robin Savage

The festive season really has started with a panto bang this year - more than 12,000 tickets have now been sold for the biggest show in town!

The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple has been bubbling with laughter and brimming with smiles since Friday, December 10.

The opening night of Cinderella, this year’s pantomime extravaganza, hit all the right notes with panto audiences.

A scene from Cinderella - Credit: Robin Savage

'Absolutely amazing', 'brilliantly funny!' and 'It’s a must!' are just a few of the comments the theatre team have received.

The atmosphere is still sparkling with excitement and full of Christmas cheer.

The theatre teams have been working hard to ensure that everyone who steps through the doors has a magical time.

More than 12,000 tickets have already been sold for Cinderella - Credit: Robin Savage

Julie Hunt, chair of North Devon Council, who attended the opening night, said: “Fantastic show, kept me entertained throughout.

"Would happily watch every night, best entertainment in a long time!”

A Queens Theatre spokesperson said: "With 30 performances still to go, there is still time to get your tickets for a show that really will have you belly laughing and wanting to come back for more… oh, yes, you will!"

Book tickets online, in person or over the phone. The box office is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm. For telephone bookings, call 01271 316523. Buy online at www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com