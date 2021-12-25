Spectacular opening night for Cinderella at Queen's Theatre
- Credit: Robin Savage
The festive season really has started with a panto bang this year - more than 12,000 tickets have now been sold for the biggest show in town!
The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple has been bubbling with laughter and brimming with smiles since Friday, December 10.
The opening night of Cinderella, this year’s pantomime extravaganza, hit all the right notes with panto audiences.
'Absolutely amazing', 'brilliantly funny!' and 'It’s a must!' are just a few of the comments the theatre team have received.
The atmosphere is still sparkling with excitement and full of Christmas cheer.
The theatre teams have been working hard to ensure that everyone who steps through the doors has a magical time.
Julie Hunt, chair of North Devon Council, who attended the opening night, said: “Fantastic show, kept me entertained throughout.
Most Read
- 1 Put Bideford back on track' campaign
- 2 Cyclists give thumbs up to Tarka Trail improvements
- 3 North Devon firm plays vital role in worldwide Covid battle
- 4 Top award for 'Mr Appledore' Tom
- 5 Christmas chart-topper LadBaby urges North Devon shoppers to support food collection
- 6 Devon care workers to get £5 million cash boost
- 7 One more Covid death in North Devon Hospital - as UK cases top 100,000 for first time
- 8 Spectacular opening night for Cinderella at Queen's Theatre
- 9 Property of the Week: The very best of old and new
- 10 Bideford boxer takes top England light heavyweight ranking
"Would happily watch every night, best entertainment in a long time!”
A Queens Theatre spokesperson said: "With 30 performances still to go, there is still time to get your tickets for a show that really will have you belly laughing and wanting to come back for more… oh, yes, you will!"
Book tickets online, in person or over the phone. The box office is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm. For telephone bookings, call 01271 316523. Buy online at www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com