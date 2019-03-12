A total of 79 bands from eight counties vied for a place to represent the region in the national finals later this year, the brass band version of football’s cup final.

In the Third Section, South Molton Town Band was in competition with 16 other brass bands playing an arrangement of Gustav Holst’s First Suite for Band.

South Molton, the only North Devon prize winners, gained third place, earning them a place at the National Finals and transfer into the Second Section of the Brass Band world.

Recently promoted Hatherleigh Silver Band came sixth in the Second Section while Bideford Band gained sixth place the Fourth Section.

Gill Taylor, South Molton’s musical director said: “A great result, thanks to the band’s hard work and patience. National finals, here we come!”

All local brass bands are currently preparing for their busy spring and summer schedule of concerts, bandstands and community events.