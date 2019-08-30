The band is performing on Saturday, September 7 at the Croyde Bay Holiday Centre to raise funds during the event.

The band is made up from a four piece brass section, which includes three saxophone and a trumpet, male and female vocals, guitars, keyboards and drums.

Amazingly, the band was created following a letter to the Gazette.

When he moved to the area after 12 years in France, Trevor Davis was keen to get together with soul and pop enthusiasts from the 1960s, so he sent a letter to the newspaper to see if he could find like-minded musicians and the outcome was one of North Devon's biggest soul bands.

Bar meals will be available at this event and there is free parking.

The event will begin at 8pm.

Tickets are £7 and are available from Croyde post office and The Manor pub or online at www.cara-northdevon.co.uk .