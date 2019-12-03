This year the North Devon Gazette has teamed up with Selladoor and Prime Pantomimes to be the official media partner.

We caught up with Dame Holly Honeybun (Fred Broom), Snow White (Lucy Carne) and Muggles (Jonny Weldon).

Lucy said audiences could expect a really fun, high energy show that had something for the whole family.

Jonny said they were settling in well and the cast seemed very talented, lots of fun and excited to be in town.

He added: "We have wonderful costumes and there's lots of audience interaction and honour.

"We have met lots of local residents already and we are excited and ready to go."

The cast have already helped out at the Christmas lights switch on events in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe and are busy bustling around the area on promotional missions.

Jonny said he was pleased with his new surroundings: "It's wonderful, I live in North London so it makes a slight change to come somewhere to see a bit of green.

"Plus I am a keen runner and doing the London Marathon in a few months so I am very excited to run the coastal shoreline here."

The pantomime opens at the Queen's Theatre on December 13 and plays until January 5.

For tickets call 01271 316504 or go to www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .