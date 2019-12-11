The cast and crew have been hard at work rehearsing at the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe before moving on to the stage in Barnstaple for the finishing touches.

Director Alex Jackson has been delighted with how the show is shaping up.

"They have been brilliant - so energetic and running around the stage," he said.

"We've got lots of slapstick and a lot of comedy obviously, and some really gorgeous singing numbers.

Rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have been taking place at the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe. Rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have been taking place at the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe.

"This is brand new this year for Barnstaple. There's a lot of glitter, a lot of backdrops, and the cast are starting to put on their brilliant new set costumes for the first time as well.

"Everything is sparkly and new, which is really exciting for everyone involved.

"We are starting with a really high bar with a new production that a lot of thought has gone into.

"This has been made from scratch for Barnstaple which is really exciting, and for a venue in North Devon to have that is almost unheard of."

Rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have been taking place at the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe. Rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have been taking place at the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe.

Part of putting a show together from scratch for Barnstaple means a script that should offer plenty of laughs for the local audience.

Fred Broom, who plays Dame Honeybun, said: "I have not laughed so much in a long time in rehearsals.

"It's a really great group of people - it's been lots and lots of fun. It's been a lot of hard work but it's also hilarious."

Joining the main cast of Broom, Lucy Carne (Snow White), Jonny Weldon (Muddles), Tom Dickerson (Prince) and Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston (Wicked Queen) is an ensemble made up of young performers from local groups who will also lend their talents to the seven dwarfs.

Rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have been taking place at the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe. Rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have been taking place at the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe.

Alex added: "I think that's one of the nice things for me, seeing the professional cast working with them and giving them an amazing experience. Hopefully the people they know, their friends and family will see them. They're really multi-talented."

Jonny Weldon, who plays Muddles, added: "It's very much a local pantomime - it would not be the same anywhere else - so come and see it!"