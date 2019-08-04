The 1970s and 80s sensations will be headlining the Friday night instalment of the festival at St Mary's Hall.

Celebrating ska and reggae music, SKAppledore is now in its third year and is presented by Free of Tigers Events.

Also appearing on Friday are North Devon's very own talismanic reggae band, Zamba, and local artist and DJ, Mau Mau.

Headlining Saturday night are Dakar Audio Club, a BBC Introducing 'ones to watch 2019'.

North Devon's ska heroes Ragamuffins join them, together with Drop in the Ocean, a young band not to be missed and DJ Wolf Anderson of the globally-renowned Wolfman Radio.

Caribbean style food will be served from The Hungry Hatch from 7pm on both nights.

Tickets are £10 in advance for one evening or £15 for both. Visit www.freeoftigersevents.co.uk.