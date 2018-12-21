Eric Homewood wants to hear from local singers who are willing to record a CD to go on sale at the North Devon District Hospital foyer and raise money for the Cancer and Wellbeing Centre Appeal.

About a year ago, Eric was struck by the voice of Argentinean singer Irene Costa, who he heard at the Fremington jazz club, and made a CD with her which went on sale for the charity.

He said: “This is North Devon’s own version of The voice or X-Factor. I want to find talented local singers who are interested in making a CD for the charity, but if they wanted it could also be used as a demo disc if they wanted to further a career in singing.”

Eric is particularly keen to discover a young coloratura soprano who he would like to try and record different types of music with, as well as classical.

The genre preferred by singers does not matter, Eric would just like to hear from them.

If anyone would like to find out more, call him on 01271 850306.