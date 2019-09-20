Mr Weston will be visiting Ilfracombe on Tuesday, October 8 and will be speaking about his story.

He was a Welsh Guardsman and on board the RFA Sir Galahad during the Bluff Cove Air Attack during the Falklands War in 1982.

He sustained severe injuries including serious burns to 46 per cent of his body.

Since then he has become well-known internationally for his struggle to overcome his injuries and redefine his role in life.

His story includes tears and laughter and highs and lows as he not only talks about positive mental attitude, but also his experiences of being in the public eye over the last 30 years.

Mr Weston published his most recent book Moving On in 2003 which sees him lay his Falklands ghosts to rest.

He has worked alongside many charities and his work earned him an OBE in the 1992 Queen's Birthday Honours and a CBE in the 2016 New Year honours.

Now he is a professional motivational speaker with more than 25 years of experience.

The evening will include footage from the conflict and a question and answer session.

Everybody is invited to the Landmark Theatre to listen to his story. Tickets are from £17 up to £23. The evening starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.