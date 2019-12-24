Catch comedian Simon Evans and his new show The Work of the Devil at The Plough Arts Centre in Torrington. Catch comedian Simon Evans and his new show The Work of the Devil at The Plough Arts Centre in Torrington.

Simon brings The Work of the Devil to The Plough Arts Centre in Torrington on Tuesday, March 3.

A well-known favourite at the likes of Live at the Apollo and the Edinburgh Festival, Simon has also been a regular on television screens and his skepticism towards the claimed achievements of progressive politics and modernist aesthetics, have set him apart from many of his contemporaries.

But this year, he has adapted to unexpected personal revelations of a quite extraordinary nature, and used them to re-examine his entire 23-year career in comedy to date.

Reviewers have been sworn to secrecy about the nature of the revelations.

For some of its impact, the show does indeed rely on the full force of the big reveal that defines the second half - and that retroactively reconfigures everything that has come before.

Evans is already adapting to the fact that many people are coming to see the show for a second time, and reporting that it is if anything even more satisfying second time around.

For trademark grumpiness, adult wit and great comedy, catch Simon Evans at The Plough on March 3. For tickets and show information call 01805 624624.