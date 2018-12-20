The last one of the year at the Pack o’ Cards will see renowned duo Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer performing their costumed Winter Warmer show.

It will be a welcome return of Vicki and Jonny, who were last guests at Shammick in 2011.

This time, they come ready to charge everyone up for Christmas with their Winter Warmer show, a festive evening of singalong carols interspersed with music hall numbers and seasonal favourites.

It is performed in Victorian costume and audience members are encouraged to turn up in Victorian or Edwardian dress.

Refreshments and mulled wine are included in the ticket price. Doors open at 7.30pm. For tickets go to www.wegottickets.com/ShammickAcoustic or visit the venue or Pets Pantry in Combe Martin.