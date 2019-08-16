Mr Hennessey has performed in venues ranging from rural village halls to the Southbank Centre and the Royal Albert Hall, and internationally in Europe, Canada and Japan.

With accompaniment on harp, concertina, whistle or drum, he is a singer and storyteller of considerable ability and has been described as captivating and powerful.

Local performers Roger Cockram, Ruth Gray and Pete James will also be performing on the night.

The gig takes place in the surroundings of the museum at the Pack o' Cards pub in the village.

Doors will open at 7:30pm for a prompt start at 8pm.

Tickets are £9 or £7 with a membership card or £10 on the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.wegottickets.com/ShammickAcoustic or at Pets' Pantry or the Pack o' Cards in the village.