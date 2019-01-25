North Eastern veteran Jez Lowe will be playing at the Pack o’ Cards from 8pm, supported by other performers.

He’ll arrive complete with his distinctive voice, unmistakable melodies, sensitive and humorous lyrics, and his trademark striped tops.

Jez just goes from strength to strength, with nominations in the BBC’s Folk Awards for both Folksinger of the Year and Best New Song.

With a career that has lasted for at least 40 years, his popularity shows no sign of abating, with tours all over the world, either solo, accompanying himself on guitar, cittern or harmonica, or with his band, The Bad Pennies and various international performers.

His songs have been covered by a multitude of high-profile artists such as Fairport Convention, The Dubliners, The Unthanks, Wizz Jones, Mary Black, Bob Fox, The Young ‘Uns, The Clancys and many more.

Tickets are £8 at the door, or £7 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/ShammickAcoustic. Or from the venue or Pets’ Pantry in Combe Martin.