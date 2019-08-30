The concert has been organised by the Barnstaple and North Devon branch of RAFA and will be held at Isaac Hall, Braunton Academy at 7.30pm on a date associated with the commemoration of the Battle of Britain.

Music of that era and modern pieces will be presented by the Concert Band of the Royal Air Forces Association supported by the Chivenor Military Wives Choir.

The concert is to mark the 80 years since the start of WWII, the 75th year since D-Day landings and the long association of the RAF with North Devon.

The branch is holding a street collection in Barnstaple High Street on Saturday, August 31 between 10am and 4pm, where tickets for this event will be available.

Tickets also available at the Barnstaple and Braunton Museum TICs or online at eventbrite.co.uk .

To find out more on the RAFA band visit www.rafaconcertband.org.uk .