The band has offered to do the gig at the Academy’s Isaac Hall to raise money for the school and the evening event is open to everyone.

With ever growing stature and widely tipped to be the next big thing on the folk scene, Roving Crows are renowned for an individual sound that constantly pushes the boundaries of the Celtic folk genre.

Passionate and energetic, their live shows offer a mix of fiery, Celtic-inspired fiddle, conscious, intelligent lyrics, backed by pounding tribal rhythms and electronica-infused dance grooves.

Fans can expect lead vocals from Paul O’Neill and Caitlin Barrett, Paul’s electric and acoustic guitars, Caitlin’s haunting fiddle, Loz Shaw on electric five and six string bass, keyboards, guitars and clarinet, and mesmeric percussion from Tim Downes-Hall.

Tickets are available from Braunton Academy reception or John Wensley’s Newsagents in Caen Street.