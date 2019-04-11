Jon Brittain’s hilarious and touching comedy about gender, sexuality and being a long way from home is playing at 7.30pm nightly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 25-27.

Directed by Donnacadh O’Briain, Rotterdam is a bittersweet comedy about gender and sexuality – it’s New Year in Rotterdam, and Alice has finally plucked up

the courage to email her parents and tell them she’s gay.

But before she can hit send, her girlfriend Fiona reveals that he has always identified as male and now wants to start living as one named Adrian.

Now, as Adrian confronts the reality of his transition, Alice faces a question she never thought she’d ask - does this mean she’s straight?

The cast includes trans non-binary actor Lucy Jane Parkinson as Fiona/Adrian, playing opposite Bethan Cullinane as Alice.

It may sound a bit serious, but reviewers have hailed the play, with The Times saying it ‘never feels like an issue play’ but instead is ‘very funny, very human, very touching and very entertaining’.

For tickets and information go to www.landmark-ilfracombe.com or call 01271 316523.