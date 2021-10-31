RHS Rosemoor prepares to light up the dark with Glow Trail

As we prepare for the clocks to go back and the nights draw in, the world’s leading gardening charity is preparing to light up the dark with a brand-new illuminated experience at RHS Garden Rosemoor in Great Torrington, Devon.

Hundreds of thousands of fairy lights and other colourful light displays will transform the garden with its longest ever Glow trail, creating magical moments for visitors throughout the festive season. From November, stroll beneath the stars and take in colourful tree canopies, striking sculptures, bushes draped in sparkle and water features basking in the glow.

Enjoying the illuminated walk at RHS Garden Rosemoor - Credit: Guy Harrop

Large trees will be bathed in light, showcasing the garden’s natural beauty and unique structures.

This Christmas, the winter illuminations will extend into the misty Lower Woodland Walk for the first time, while the Rose Gardens, Winter Garden, lake and Cool Garden will also be bedecked in festive colour and sparkle.

Rosemoor Glow 2020 at RHS Garden Rosemoor in Great Torrington - Credit: Guy Harrop

A selection of hot drinks and tasty treats will be available to buy along the trail, and a range of artisan crafts and festive goods can be found at the Christmas craft and food fairs taking place on selected dates in November and December.

Gazing out at Rosemoor Glow at RHS Garden Rosemoor - Credit: Guy Harrop

Christmas Markets

Christmas Craft Fair, Fri 26 – Sun 28 Nov Discover inspiring gifts from a plethora of talented artists and makers at the return of Rosemoor’s popular festive craft fair.

Christmas Celebration Craft Fair, Fri 3 – Sun 5 Dec New for 2021 at RHS Garden Rosemoor is the Christmas Celebration Craft Fair. Discover unique and wonderful gifts from a mix of stalls, created by carefully selected artisan traders from around the West Country.

Magic of Christmas Food & Craft Fair, Fri 10 – Sat 11 Dec Indulge in the delights of a magical fair full of temptation and treats at RHS Garden Rosemoor. This is a special place to come and buy those unique and wonderful gifts from a mixture of food and craft stalls, created by carefully selected artisan traders from around the West Country.

Tickets for Glow are selling fast and must be booked in advance online for all RHS Gardens. For more information and to book, visit www.rhs.org.uk/rosemoorglow