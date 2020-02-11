Enjoy comedy thriller The Cat & the Canary at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple from February 10 to 15, 2020. Picture: Paul Coltas Enjoy comedy thriller The Cat & the Canary at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple from February 10 to 15, 2020. Picture: Paul Coltas

The Cat and the Canary, featuring an all-star cast, was a really thrilling, brilliant night and it was nice to see a packed house for opening night.

The quality production from Bill Kenwright's Classic Thriller Theatre Company version is a new adaptation of the murder mystery by John Willard and runs until Saturday, February 15.

Heading the cast is silver screen and Bond-girl legend Britt Ekland plus Mark Jordon from Heatbeat and Coronation Street's Tracy Shaw, plus Marti Webb, Gary Webster, Ben Nealon, Nikki Patel and Eric Carte, plus Joe Reisig, Jack Taylor and Briony Rawle.

From the moment the curtain went up you were gripped by the story, it's a classic whodunnit, a creepy country house in bad weather.

The plot sees the descendents of Mr West gather at a remote mansion 20 years after his death to learn who will inherit his vast wealth and the hidden family jewels.

When the heir is revealed, the heritage hunters turn into prey and a chain of macabre events is set in motion.

There were a few surprises and a lot of moments that made the audience jump, plus quite a few twists and turns as the plot progressed in the second half.

The set was very well done and the performances from the cast were good all around.

It was a very enjoyable evening and that seemed to be the consensus from the audience too, so if you can get tickets, it's well worth it as a Valentine's treat.

For show times and tickets information, visit https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ or call 01271 316523.