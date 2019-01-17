Power-house vocalist Letitia George, who made it through to the knockout rounds of Series 4 of the show, stars in Respect to Aretha on Tuesday, February 26, coming to Barnstaple as part of its UK tour.

The brand-new concert show from Sweeney Entertainments will pay homage to the legendary queen of soul, who died in August.

Lifelong Aretha fan and power-house vocalist Letitia will always be remembered for her breath-taking performances on series four of The Voice, when she joined Team Ricky.

She has gone on to forge an enviable reputation as one of the most passionate and hardworking soul singers around.

Julie Sweeney, who has been a life-long fan of Aretha, was one of the lucky ones to see Aretha Franklin perform in New York last year.

She said: “This is my most passionate project in 18 years! I am so delighted to be producing this show.

“Nobody will ever replace the queen of soul but this is our way of paying tribute to the greatest soul singer of all time.”

Fans can expect plenty of Aretha hits, including A Natural Woman, Say a Little Prayer, Chain of Fools, Until You Come Back to Me, Think, I Never Love A Man, and of course, Respect.

For ticket information call 01271 316063 or visit thequeenstheatre.co.uk .