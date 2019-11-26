All students have successfully passed their exams at the Rebecca Varley Dance Academy in Ilfracombe. Picture: RVDA All students have successfully passed their exams at the Rebecca Varley Dance Academy in Ilfracombe. Picture: RVDA

Once again the school has received a 100 per cent pass record for all students that took their International Dance Teacher's Association examinations.

The students will be displaying their skills at the annual showcase at The Landmark Theatre on Thursday, December 5 and Friday, December 6.

Entitled Spirit, the show will feature the talent, enthusiasm and love of performance of the school's 150-plus students.

The recent graded examinations taken are recognised by Ofqual and the Council of Dance and Education.

More than three quarters of the examinations taken were passed with a score of 80 per cent or higher.

The school offers classes and examinations in ballet, tap, modern, musical theatre, acro and contemporary.

Tickets are available from the theatres box office at https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ or call 01271 316523.

Examination results

Prep Ballet: Sophie Offield, Chloe Bailey, Elana Hyatt, Betsy Bannister, Naiya Remnant, Maria Grecu, Tilly Kennedy, Ava Dawn Rulton, Ruby Gloyn Evangeline Legg, Kitty Connelly.

Grade 2 tap: Lillia Bartlett; Grade 3 tap: Holly Williams, Freya Mccann, Romany Clark;

Musical theatre Gold bar 1: Romany Clarke, Freya Mccann;

Grade 4 ballet: Billie Parsons Phelps, Rebekah Smith, Elise Hancock Lily Zweigbergk;

Grade 5 Ballet: Kaia Bond, Holly Williams;

Intermediate Tap: Sadhbh Gates;

Musical Theatre Performers award: Bethany Smith, Grace Edmonds.