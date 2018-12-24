Join North Devon Ramblers for a winter walk at Arlington Court. Picture: NDR Join North Devon Ramblers for a winter walk at Arlington Court. Picture: NDR

The Festival of Winter Walks programme is the ideal way to blow out the festive cobwebs and features a range of routes, from three to eight miles, from Braunton to Bratton Fleming and Mortehoe to Arlington.

The first wlak is on Saturday, meeting at Barnstaple Bus Station at 10.50am to get the bus to Mortehoe.

There is even free coffee and mince pies after the Braunton walk on December 27.

Group chairman Joan Long said, “For 30 years Ramblers has hosted a Winter Walking Festival.

“During that time Ramblers groups throughout the UK have welcomed hundreds of thousands of people out into the countryside, to enjoy walks led by expert local volunteers.

“We realise that some people find Christmas to be a difficult time when they feel isolated and lonely and wish only to return to ‘normality’.

“We would like to extend a special invitation to anyone who is on their own to join us for a walk. Everyone is very friendly and you will receive a warm welcome.”

For the full programme, go to www.ramblers.org.uk/north-devon and see more details in our Christmas edition (December 27) next week.