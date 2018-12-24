Discover the majesty of Baggy Point with a free North Devon Ramblers winter walk. Picture: NDR Discover the majesty of Baggy Point with a free North Devon Ramblers winter walk. Picture: NDR

All the walks are free and Ramblers members would be delighted if anyone wished to join them.

For more information go to www.ramblers.org.uk/north-devon or call Joan Long on 01271 376274.

Thursday, December 27 - Braunton. Meet Caen overflow car park 10.30am. This walk is almost level with many sections on a paved surface. It starts out along the old railway line to St Brannocks Hill, then through Buckland Woods before crossing the main road. Then it is back to the parish church and a chance to see parts of old Braunton.

Join the Ramblers for a Braunton walk, including Buckland Woods. Part of their Festival of Winter walks programme. Picture: NDR Join the Ramblers for a Braunton walk, including Buckland Woods. Part of their Festival of Winter walks programme. Picture: NDR

The walk also provides an opportunity for more socialising over a free coffee and mince pie at the end of the walk.

Sunday, December 30 – Baggy Point. Meet Baggy Point NT car park 10am. A classic and more traditional walk with an eight mile figure of eight.

Walkers will not only enjoy two sections of the South West Coast Path but also outstanding views from Saunton Down and a peek at historic Saunton Court.

A walk at Bratton Fleming is on the North Devon Ramblers Festival of Winter Walks programme. Picture: NDR A walk at Bratton Fleming is on the North Devon Ramblers Festival of Winter Walks programme. Picture: NDR

The walk will be at a regular pace but time to take in the views and with a lunch stop, so bring a picnic and hot drink.

Monday, December 31 – Bratton Fleming. Meet Bratton Fleming Millennium car park 10am. Less well-known paths and lanes as in an eight mile circular route from Bratton Fleming, with quiet paths through delightful woods and fields to Wistlandpound Reservoir.

There should be a chance to see migrant birds here so bring your binoculars, a picnic lunch and a hot drink. Bring good footwear.

January 2 – Arlington Court, meet car park 10.30am. Always a popular spot for a winter walk but this three-and-a-half mile walk taken at an easy pace will take walkers through fields and woods in the direction of Arlington Becott. On the return route walkers will pass the more familiar Arlington church and the ‘top pond’

January 5 - Woody Bay. Meet lower car park 11am. A classic North Devon coastal walk. The rugged coast path from Woody Bay to Hunters Inn has superb views.

From Highveer Point one looks down on Heddon’s Mouth with it’s pebble beach and restored lime kiln.