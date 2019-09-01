One quarter of Bucks Fizz - Jay Aston - will play the Evil Queen in this year's Queen's Theatre Christmas pantomime of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Picture: Adam Trigg One quarter of Bucks Fizz - Jay Aston - will play the Evil Queen in this year's Queen's Theatre Christmas pantomime of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Picture: Adam Trigg

Auditions are at the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe on Sunday, September 8. Producer Prime Pantomimes is inviting children and adults to show off their talent to be in with a chance to appear alongside Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston and an incredible cast.

Performance and dance ability are a must - but theatre experience is not essential.

The auditions will last approximately 2.5 hours where participants will be taught a short dance routine and a short movement sequence.

All junior ensembles will be considered as villagers, forest critters and the seven dwarfs.

The senior ensemble will play villagers, forest animals, palace guests and the Queen's army.

On the day, juniors arrive and sign in at 10.30am, learn the choreography at 11am and scene work will begin at 12.30pm.

They are due to finish at 2pm and the seniors will learn choreography from 2.15pm.

Rehearsals will be on evenings and weekends of the week commencing December 2 with dress and technical rehearsals leading up to opening night.

The performance will run from December 13 until January 5, 2020.

To apply visit www.primepantomimes.com.