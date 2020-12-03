Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple set to reopen with A Christmas Carol

Published: 10:05 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 9:18 AM December 15, 2020

Join Jason Merrells for A Christmas Carol at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple on December 17. Picture: contributed - Credit: Archant

The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple is planning to reopen its doors and kick off the festive season with five performances of A Christmas Carol on December 17.

In this beloved version of A Christmas Carol, recited to adoring fans by Charles Dickens himself, follow mean-spirited Scrooge along his frightening journey of ghostly encounters, as he discovers the warmth of Christmas can melt even the iciest of hearts.

In this intimate one-person show, Jason Merrells of Emmerdale, Waterloo Road and Casualty fame, portrays a unique vision of Scrooge, seen through the eyes of an NHS doctor battling the uncertainty and isolation of 2020.

Stuart Shanks, director of venues for Selladoor Worldwide, which operates both Barnstaple’s Queen’s Theatre and Ilfracombe’s The Landmark, said: “We are really excited to add this show to North Devon theatres Christmas season.

“Presented within a safe, socially distanced environment, local audiences can once again experience the excitement and joy that live theatre brings.

You may also want to watch:

“A Christmas Carol has been purposefully produced to represent themes from the current day, whilst bringing Charles Dickens classic story of Scrooge and his journey to life.”

The Queen’s Theatre will be opening with social distancing and deep cleaning procedures in place throughout the venue.

Ticket bookings should be made within households or support bubbles and all customers will be requested to wear masks upon arrival and throughout the performances.

Table service will operate in the bar areas and the venue will also be using its DIVA app for ordering drinks, which will then be delivered direct to seats during the interval. The safety of staff and customers will be prioritised at all performances.

The venue has also confirmed that if this performance is impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, all tickets will be safe.

Both the Queen’s and the Landmark are still scheduled to open in December with a programme of live festive-themed theatre.

The Landmark has Santa’s Christmas Cracker on Christmas Eve and the Queen’s also features Gareth Gates’ Christmas Cracker from December 21 to 31.

A Christmas Carol will be performed at the Queen’s Theatre from Thursday, December 17 to Saturday, December 19. Tickets start at £14 and are available now from queenstheatre-barnstaple.com.

This performance is recommended for ages eight-plus.